Uttam Kumar Reddy unveils restoration plans for Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla

In a recent announcement, State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Captain N. Uttam Kumar Reddy detailed steps being taken for the restoration of the Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages, integral components of the Kaleshwaram project. Minister Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to employing scientific methods for this restoration, in collaboration with the Central Water Resources Board.

During a review meeting held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, attended by various officials from the state irrigation department, Reddy addressed the significant issues surrounding the barrages, which were constructed with public funds by the previous government.

The Minister noted findings from both the National Dam Safety Authority and a Judicial Commission, which attributed the collapse of the barrages to technical errors and poor decision-making. Following allegations against the Central Design Organization, a plan has been put in place to engage qualified independent technical organisations for oversight.

Priority will be given to reputable institutions as well as companies affiliated with IIT. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) in Pune will conduct geophysical and hydraulic tests to assess the damage. Reddy indicated that these tests are anticipated to commence within 15 to 20 days, following the receding of recent floodwaters.

The selection process will involve initially choosing five companies, with three ultimately being finalised, all specialised in dam safety. According to the existing agreements, the restoration costs will be the financial responsibility of the selected companies.

Minister Reddy reassured the public that the renovation will adhere to high-quality standards to safeguard public assets. He referenced the National Dam Safety Authority’s earlier report, which revealed design flaws, negligence, and financial irregularities. This report further prompted the Vigilance Department to suggest criminal charges against relevant officials and contractors.

In addition to discussing the barrage restorations, the review meeting also covered other significant projects, including Sammakka-Sarakka, Seethamma Sagar, and the Singur Canal lining works associated with the proposed bridge at Jurala.