Uttam Kumar Reddy warns cops not to harass Congress workers

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned what he called a growing nexus between police officials and ruling BRS leaders across the State.

In in a media statement on Sunday, he said that many police officials were openly operating like TRS activists and targeting the Congress workers at the behest of the ruling party leaders. Citing an instance, he alleged SI Krishna Reddy even attended a meeting of BRS workers at the house of Chintalapalem Sarpanch in Suryapet district. After meeting held under the leadership of local BRS MLA Saidireddy, the SI beat up some Congress workers from Nakkagudem, Peekla Naik Thanda and Thammavaram villages last week. The police also foisted false cases against the Congress activists from Peekla Naik Thanda and Thammavaram village, he alleged.

Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the Sub-Inspector be suspended immediately. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party has been complaining against a few police officials, but in vain. "I've personally pointed out many instances wherein some police officials harassed Congress activists and implicated them in false cases. However, no action has been taken against them. This is a dangerous trend and must be stopped immediately," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy warned the police officials against targeting Congress activists to please their BRS bosses. "Congress party will come to power in the next elections and I will personally ensure that such police officials are punished for not doing their duty and showing political bias. If those political officials are so convinced with the BRS policies, then they should resign from the police force and join the ruling party," he said.