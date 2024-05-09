Uttam Kumar Reddy Welcomes Shankaramma to Congress; flays BJP and BRS Parties

In a significant development, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that Shankaramma, the mother of Telangana movement martyr Srikanta Chari, has officially joined the Congress party, emphasizing the party's recognition of her family's sacrifice for the state. Shankaramma's induction into the Congress was marked with a ceremony at Gandhi Bhavan, where Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed gratitude for her joining and pledged to accord her due respect and importance within the party.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also highlighted a wave of prominent leaders from the Bhartiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) in Nalgonda district resigning from their positions to join the Congress party. He noted the party's commitment to welcoming leaders who show eagerness to align with the Congress, reflecting a strategic move to bolster the party's presence and influence in the region.

Addressing the political landscape in Telangana, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and BRS parties for resorting to misinformation and falsehoods in their campaign strategies. He took aim at Prime Minister Modi, asserting that the development initiatives undertaken by the central government for Telangana under his leadership were lacking, branding Modi's rhetoric as fear-driven with an eye on the upcoming national elections.

Furthermore, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the tenure of Telangana Chief Minister KCR, accusing him of neglecting the state's welfare after a decade in office. He reassured the public that the government would procure discolored grains at the minimum support price (MSP) and announced plans to issue new ration cards post-election to enhance social welfare measures in the state.

The entry of Shankaramma into the Congress party and the subsequent surge of new leaders aligning with the party signal a strategic shift in the political landscape of Telangana, as Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy aims to bolster the Congress's presence and influence in the region while actively engaging in electoral discourse to counter opposition narratives.