Uttam prods top irrigation officials to seek NDSA report on Medigadda

Hyderabad: State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed the top Irrigation officials to seek the final report on Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages from National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) at the earliest.

The officials have been asked to conduct required tests at the barrage sites in the monsoon and submit the reports to the NDSA expert committee to arrive at a decision on its observations in the final report.

The Minister held a meeting with top officials on the payment of compensation to the Chhattisgarh government for the construction of Sammakka Sarakka project here on Wednesday. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the approval process to be obtained from Chhattisgarh for Sammakka-Sarakka project should be expedited.

He advised the officials to promptly resolve the issues raised by the Central Water Resources Association regarding the same project.

The Minister also instructed the officials to complete land acquisition required for the construction of the projects undertaken to provide irrigation facility 6 lakh acres of new ayacut by the end of March 2025. The appointment of 1,800 army personnel required for the security of dams and canals should be completed immediately.

Responding to it, Secretary to Irrigation Department Rahul Bojja explained to Uttam Kumar Reddy that the process has been completed and the approvals of the Finance Department have to be obtained. The officials were also asked the Irrigation Department should immediately respond to the requests sent by the public representatives and reply to them immediately.

Referring to the recent flood fury, Uttam Kumar warned of stern action if the officials neglected the maintenance of safety of dams and canals. He stated that an investigation will be conducted at the field level and action will be taken.