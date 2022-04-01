V Hanumantha Rao visits Delhi to meet Congress high command

Hyderabad: The dissidence in Congress intensifies as some of the senior leaders are looking for an appointment with the party high command. The senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao visiting the national capital on Friday has raised several questions with the party. Many of the senior leaders from the party are in Delhi seeking an appointment from the high command. The sacking of Jagga Reddy as the working TPCC president is said to have disturbed some of the senior leaders. The leaders are waiting for a nod from the party high command for the meeting.

It is to mention here that the Telangana Congress leaders on March 30 met Rahul Gandhi in the National capital. The leaders are believed to have discussed the current political situation in the State. It is said that the leaders also hand over the membership drive report to Rahul. It is learnt that the leaders have also spoken on the dissidents within the party. The leaders are also said to have requested Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana soon. It is said that leaders have also informed about the Centre's stand on paddy procurement and the blame game between the BJP and TRS leaders over the issues. It is said that the party leaders will meet Rahul Gandhi again on April 4.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Madhuyashki Goud, and others were present in the meeting. Addressing the media after the meeting, he said that Congress will fight on behalf of the people. He also said that Congress has supported the farmers and will continue to do so. He informed that Rahul Gandhi assured all possible assistance to fight on behalf of the people and farmers in the State.