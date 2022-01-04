Vaccination should be completed by Jan 7: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: District Collector Narayana Reddy has directed other concerned officials of the Medical and Health department to complete 100 per cent vaccination for all children have completed 15 years till January 7 at the rate of 30,000 per day.

On Monday, a cell phone conference was held with RDOs, Welfare, Education, Medical & Health Ministry officials from the Nizamabad Collector camp office. He asked the officials to give vaccination to eligible students aged 15-18 years and studying in Inter and high school, junior colleges and degree colleges as per the directions issued by the government. The Collector directed them to identify the uneducated workers and also to vaccinate all those of that age group outside of that.

The Collector said that special measures should be taken to complete the identification process of those in educational institutions as well as out-of-school adolescents by completing these two programmes simultaneously.

It is stated that this vaccination should be given in all educational institutions where there are students who are eligible. With a target of 30,000 per day, about one lakh to 20,000 children in this age group in the district should also be vaccinated. Except for the children prescribed by the doctors, everyone wants to be vaccinated 100 percent. On the other hand, everyday vaccine details need to be registered online. RDOs should coordinate with medical department officials and take all possible steps to achieve this goal.

To receive appropriate complaints in this regard, it is suggested that information be provided by calling the control room at 8309219710 set up at the DM&HO office for other matters.

The DM&HO was directed to record the details in the control room to keep the concerned Medical and Health department officials informed from time to time.The cell conference was attended by Municipal Commissioner / Additional Collector in charge Chitra Mishra, DMHO Sudarshanam, RDOs Ravi, Rajeshwar, Srinivas, DEO Durgaprasad, DIEO Raghu Raj, Giriraj College principal, Welfare Department officials and others.