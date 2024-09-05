Vaccination staff no show until 10:30 am

Nagarkurnool: In the Nagar Kurnool District Hospital, the PP Unit staff are not adhering to the scheduled timings. Every Wednesday and Saturday, many mothers bring their infants to the PP Unit for vaccinations. However, in recent days, the staff have failed to arrive on time, causing severe inconvenience to mothers who and wait for hours.

On Wednesday, the staff who were supposed to arrive at 9:00 am didn’t show up until 10:30 am, leaving many mothers and infants in distress. Frustrated mothers have expressed that the lack of supervision by senior vaccination officials is the reason for these delays.

They are urging the authorities to address the issue and ensure the staff arrive on time so that the vaccinations can be administered promptly.

Additionally, the PP Unit Center lacks basic facilities, forcing mothers to either stand or sit on the floor while waiting. The absence of a proper board indicating the vaccination centre is also making it difficult for mothers to locate the centre within the hospital.

Mothers are pleading for immediate action from officials to resolve these issues and ensure a smoother, more timely vaccination process for their children.