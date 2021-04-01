Vaccine to be given at PHCs as well: Eatala Rajendar

"The government has administered the vaccine to the people at medical colleges and TVVP hospitals in the state so far and now it will be given at primary healthcare centres as well," said health minister Eatalal Rajendar.

On Thursday, the minister reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination process in the state with the authorities of medical and health. He said that all those who are above 45 years are being given the vaccine in the state and urged all those who have not got it to get it done.

"Only vaccination can help people fight against COVID-19. However, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing should be strictly followed," Eatala said.