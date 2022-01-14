Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrated at Yadadri amid Covid norms

Yadadri: Temple authorities made special arrangements on the occasion of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi Day. At about 6.49 am Uttara dwara Darshanam ( North entrance Darshan) was started.



Devotees were allowed to have darshan of swami through queue lines and covid -19 norms were maintained strictly

Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy on the Silver Garuda Vehicle gave a visual feast darshan to devotees. Devotees wearing masks had darshan of swamy. Authorities decorated the temple with scented flowers.

Meanwhile, people visited Vaishnavite temples located across erstwhile Nalgonda district and had darshan of Swamy through Uttara Dwara Darshanam.