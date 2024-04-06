Vanaparthi Municipal Chairman Resigns, Congress Takes Over Vice-Chairmanship

After weeks of turmoil in Vanaparthi, the municipal chairman has resigned from his position. The vice-chairmanship election took place on Saturday, with proceedings conducted by the municipal CEO at the municipal office.

Representatives from all parties, including MLAs Toodi Megareddy and Puttapak Mahesh, were present. The newly elected vice-chairman is Pakanati Krishna. Congratulations poured in for them.

