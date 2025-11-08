  • Menu
Vande Mataram inspired the freedom struggle: MP Arvind

Nizamabad: MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that Vande Mataram has gone down in history as a song that inspired the freedom struggle against British rule.

Speaking at a meeting organiSed at RBVRR School in Nizamabad city on the occasion of 150 years since the composition of the Vande Mataram song, he said that the Indian government has decided to make this programme a festival in 150 places. He said that he is happy to celebrate the 150th year in this way.

On this occasion, he sang the Vande Mataram song in a group with the students. He said that various programmes will be organised till November 26.

