Varsities in TS, AP not to offer double degree progs

Hyderabad: Vice-chancellors of several State universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are scratching their heads following the latest University Grants Commission (UGC) communication asking them to implement a double degree programme.

It may be mentioned that the UGC had allowed students to pursue double degree programmes and issued guidelines in April this year.

The main focus was to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both the formal and non-formal education modes. The UGC has asked the higher educational institutions (HEIs) "to devise mechanisms through its statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously."

However, "there are several issues the universities face if it is to be implemented. Students can be allowed to pursue one degree in physical mode and another in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. But, allowing students to pursue two degrees in physical modes is practically impossible as of now," said the vice-chancellor of a State university in Telangana.

He added, "we are not implementing the double degree programme in our university." The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) sources say that none of the State universities is in a position to implement the double degree programmes in physical mode. Two universities have contemplated implementing it.

But, is it possible to achieve the objective of breaking the 'silos effect' in academics needs an answer, says a top university official from the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, while the objective of the double degree programme is good and aims to break the conservative ways of pursuing various subject areas.

However, the universities have to deal with identifying and dividing the curriculum, to break "harmful hierarchies among, and silos between different areas of learning." But to achieve this objective, the university has to take steps to break the 'silos effect' on the teaching staff.

Give them time to equip themselves to teach by going beyond their academic zone. All this takes considerable effort and time before offering the double degree programmes, he said.