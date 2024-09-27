Varthalap workshop held for journalists

Nalgonda: “If we prioritize news that society needs over sensational headlines, we can be a catalyst for change. Every day, we are constantly learning something new. Especially in journalism, we need to update ourselves regularly,” said Additional Collector of Nalgonda, Poorna Chandra.

He participated as the chief guest at the ‘Varthalap Workshop’ organised for journalists at Ambedkar Bhavan in Nalgonda on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector stated that the media, as the fourth pillar of society, should continuously update itself to suit the changing circumstances. He emphasised that writing news based on factual verification and public opinion was important.

He also appreciated the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for organising district-level workshops.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition organised in connection with ‘Poshan Masam’ (Nutrition Month) was also displayed. Informing about the same, Chandra said, “The photo exhibition is designed to educate people about daily precautions and the types of food we should consume.” Deputy Director of PIB Dr Manas Krishnakant among others attended the event.