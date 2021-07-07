Vasalamarri: Do sramadanam to develop villages

Vasalamarri(Yadadri-Bhongir): District Collector Pamela Satpathy advised rural people on their part to do sramadanam to develop villages.

On Wednesday, she paid a surprise visit to Vasalamarri village, adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and inspected high school, primary school, Anganwadi centre, sanitation works carried out under Palle Pragathi programme. She also checked Rythu Vedika building, saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme in SC Colony in the village.

Interacting with the officials and local people's representatives at government hostel, Collector Pamela inquired about number of farmers, their lands and amount deposited in farmers' bank accounts under Rythu Bandhu scheme. She asked the agriculture extension officer about the details of Rythu Bima scheme. Sarpanch and Tahsildar were directed to arrange bio-fencing to the graveyard, wherever it was missing. The villagers were suggested to work collectively and utilise Palle Pragathi programme to develop their village.

It came to know that the CM is reportedly going to visit Vasalamarri within two or three days.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari, DRDO Upender Reddy, MPP Bukya Sushila, Sarpanch Pogula Anjaneyulu, MPTC Naveen Kumar, Tahsildar Jyothi, MPDO Uma Devi, AEO and villagers were present on the occasion.