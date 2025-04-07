Vedic school to come up at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta:Yadagirigutta Vedic School, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Vedic Education, Telangana Government, Religious Infrastructure, Temple Development A Vedic school has been sanctioned at the temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadagirigutta. As this is the first Vedic school in the state, the government has undertaken special measures to manage it. The government has decided to construct the Vedic school in Yadagirigutta following the model of the Vedic schools run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

To oversee the related works, a monitoring committee has been formed under the guidance of Sri Kanchi KamakotiPeetham, through the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDDA). A bill was passed in the state budget session for the establishment of YTDDA on the lines of TTD, which includes the setup of the Vedic school.

15 acres for Vedic school

The government has allocated 15 acres of land in the temple city (Pedda Gutta) for the Vedic school. Previously, 17.13 acres of land was allotted on lease to YTDDA near Raigiri for the Vedic school, but this was canceled due to lack of proper road access and electricity facilities.

The Vedic school will be managed under the auspices of the Sri Kanchi KamakotiPeetham of Tamil Nadu and the Sringeri Peetham of Kanchipuram. The school will train Vedic scholars and priests. Refresher courses will be held for existing Vedic pundits, and facilities will be provided for teaching students studying Vedas. The government is also considering integrating the existing Sanskrit school under temple supervision into the new Vedic school.

Project to cost

Rs 43.79 crore

The government estimates a cost of ₹43.79 crores for the construction of the state’s first Vedic school in three phases. For Phase 1, Rs 23.79 crore has been allocated. The design and construction supervision will be handled by Murthy & Manian firm. YTDDA will monitor the work under the guidance of the Kanchi KamakotiPeetham. The project is targeted for completion by 2027.

To manage the operations of the Vedic school, the government will set up a committee. The Chief Secretary of the government will serve as Chairperson, the Commissioner of the Endowments Department as Convener, and other members will include Vice-Chairman of YTDDA, Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta Temple, representative from KanchiKamakotiPeetham, Chairman of the Yadagirigutta Vedic School, Govinda Hari, retired ENC K Kondal Rao and Chief Engineer of the Endowments Department