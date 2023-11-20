  • Menu
Veerlapalli highlights Congress guarantees

Rangareddy: In a vigorous house-to-house campaign within Kondurg mandal’s Venkiryala and Lakshmi Godupalli village, Veerlapalli Shankar, the Congress candidate for Shadnagar constituency, outlined six ambitious guarantee schemes.

Emphasising party unity, Shankar asserted that the Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to the people.

The campaign witnessed significant participation from Nandigama vice MPP Manjula Tulsi Ram Naik, mandal party president Krishna Reddy, and mandal woman president Vajramma, showcasing widespread support for the Congress party in the constituency.

