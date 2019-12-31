Vemulawada temple hundi nets Rs 1.09 crore in 21 days
Hundi collection counting at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Tuesday
Vemulawada: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple hundi attracted cash offerings to a tune of Rs 1.09 crore for 21 days. The temple authorities disclosed the information after counting the hundi collections in Vemulawada on Tuesday. The hundi collection included 241 grams of gold and 10 kgs of silver offerings.
Temple Endowment Officer Krishnaveni said the hundi had generated Rs 1 crore in 21 days. Hundreds of people participated in the hundi counting under the supervision of temple authorities and staff along with Shivaramakrishna Bhajan Mandali.
