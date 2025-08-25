Vemulawada temple town to see major infra upgrades

Rajana Sircilla: Vemulawada temple town is set to undergo a major transformation. On Sunday, a new road development project, costing Rs 6.5 crore, was inaugurated by Government Whip and local MLA Aadi Srinivas. The project will see the expansion of the road connecting the Moolavagu bridge to the revered Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple. The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials, including District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and District SP Mahesh B. Gite, signifying a collaborative effort between the political leadership and administrative machinery.

Speaking at the event, MLA Aadi Srinivas launched a scathing attack on the previous government, accusing it of making empty promises. "The past administration, led by KCR, had promised Rs100 crore annually for the temple's development but ultimately cheated the devotees. They created an illusion of progress with colourful brochures, but in reality, not a single brick was laid," he alleged.

He highlighted that the new government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has prioritized the temple's development. "The 'Indira Amma' government held a VTDA meeting in its very first month and allocated Rs150 crore for the temple. We have also recovered Rs 20 crore that was previously wasted and have already started development work at Buddhipochamma," he added. The MLA expressed his delight at finally fulfilling a 54-year-long dream of devotees. He revealed that proposals for the Rs 47 crore, 80-foot-wide project were already approved and funds have been released to the Collector’s account.