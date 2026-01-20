Vendetta against Harish Rao to divert attention from coal scam, fumes KTR

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, rattled by the exposure of the coal scam involving his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy, has resorted to “attention diversion politics” by issuing notices to former minister Harish Rao in the phone-tapping matter, solely to divert public attention from the scam. He accused the Congress government of taking political vendetta to its extreme limits.

KTR recalled that the Supreme Court had clearly stated that there was no substance in the phone-tapping case and that it was nothing but an act of political vendetta. Even after the apex court quashed the case and brought an end to this political drama, the Revanth Reddy government issuing fresh notices to Harish Rao now clearly exposes how far the government has stooped, he criticised. He said the real intention behind these notices has now become crystal clear to the people of Telangana.

KTR alleged that they had exposed with evidence the illegal coal mine allocation scam involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy, and it is only to escape from this massive scam that notices were hurriedly served on Harish Rao overnight.

He mocked this as a classic “Revanth Reddy–style diversion politics.” He said that smearing opposition leaders and intimidating them with notices to escape corruption allegations has become a habit of this government.

KTR stated that Harish Rao has stood firmly with the people from the days of the Telangana movement till today, and that Revanth Reddy is shaken by Harish Rao’s aggressive exposure of the Congress government’s failures in the Assembly. Unable to confront him politically, the Chief Minister is trying to harass him using old, irrelevant cases, he said. He added that these vindictive actions are being taken only because BRS has been holding the state government accountable continuously for the past 24 months. While asserting that BRS has full respect for the law and the judiciary and is ready to face any inquiry, KTR warned that attempts to silence the opposition through notices are nothing but an illusion. He made it clear that no matter how many false cases are filed, BRS will not stop questioning the Revanth Reddy government on behalf of the people and will continue to expose its scams.