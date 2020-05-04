Venkaiah Naidu dials BJP leader to learn about people's condition in Telangana

Kodad (Suraypet): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday enquired about the situation in Telanagana after imposition of the lockdown in the State following coronavirus outbreak.

He dialed to the BJP State executive member Nune Sulochana in Kodad and enquired about the condition in the district. He asked about the people's plight and government measures in controlling the virus.

Sulochana informed that the Vice President enquired about the party's old generation leaders by names during their conversation.

She said that she was surprised when PA of the Vice President informed her that Venkaiah Naidu wanted to talk to her.

She described Vice president venkaiah Naidu as a man of simplicity with high thoughts and vast knowledge. Party witnessed a good growth across the country under his leadership, she added.