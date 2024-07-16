Live
Very heavy rains likely in Telangana
Hyderabad: The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in various parts of Telangana and issued a yellow alert for the next five days in the State.
Accordingly, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda districts of Telangana. Similarly heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Peddapalli, Khammam, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.
Thunderstorms accompanied with Lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana, according to IMD. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana. The IMD has predicted similar conditions till July 19.