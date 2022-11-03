Veteran Journalist K L Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Senior Journalist Kancharla Lakshma Reddy (92 years) passed away on Thursday in Warangal. He has been unwell for the past few days. K L Reddy did his graduation in the year 1950 from Osmania University and started his journalism career at Telugu Desam weekly established by Survyadevara Rajyalakshmi. He was the editor of Telangana Prabha and College Vidyarthi.

He was best known for his role in the 1969 Telangana movement. He distributed a pamphlet 'Nedu' during the movement for three months. He used to cover all the events of the Telangana movement prominently. He was jailed for one month terming the publication of 'Nedu' illegal as per the Newspaper and Publication act of the government.

ఉమ్మడి నల్లగొండ జిల్లాకు చెందిన కె.ఎల్.రెడ్డి, జర్నలిస్టుగా నిరాడంబర జీవితాన్ని గడుపుతూ, పత్రికా రంగానికి అందించిన నిస్వార్థ సేవలను సీఎం ఈ సందర్భంగా స్మరించుకున్నారు. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, బంధు మిత్రులకు సీఎం తన ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలిపారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 3, 2022

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently released Rs 15 lakh from the CMRF when he came to know about his financial condition through a newspaper article. K L Reddy worked with Enadu, Andhra Prabha, Andhra Patrika, Andhra Bhumi, Neti Nijam, Sayankalam, Mahanagar and other Telugu newspapers in his career.

Several prominent persons, journalists and politicians have expressed their deepest sorrow over the demise of K L Reddy.