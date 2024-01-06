VH slams BRS for indulging in mudslinging against govt

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party for indulging in a mudslinging campaign against the State government by releasing a booklet titled 'Congress 420 promises'.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, the Congress leader said the people has given a clear verdict in favour of the Congress party in the recently held Assembly elections believing that it will fulfill all its promises made during the poll campaign.

"BRS leaders are unable to digest the success of Congress party and are trying to malign the image of newly formed State government with mischievous tactics.

The BRS leaders should tell the people how many promises their party has fulfilled in ten years. The BRS party should also explain why it failed to implement the distribution of three acres of land to Dalits, a government job to each house and making Dalit a Chief Minister," VH pointed out. Referring to the media reports that Congress president Sonia Gandhi is planning to contest from Khammam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hanumantha Rao said if Sonia Gandhi contests in Khammam, the effect will be in all the constituencies benefiting the party.

"I will take part in the campaign from house to house in all the constituencies for the victory of Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party in Telangana. I will also fight till Rahul Gandhi is made as the Prime Minister with the support of I.N.D.I.A bloc," VH added.