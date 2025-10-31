Live
Vigilance is a way of life: Shikha Goel
Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Director General and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary Shikha Goel stressed the importance of maintaining ethical standards and integrity in both professional and personal conduct.
Addressing the gathering as chief guest at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations held at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Shikha Goel said that vigilance should not be confined to just one week of observance but must become a continuous commitment throughout the year. Citing examples, Shikha Goel said that Dr E Sreedharan completed the Delhi Metro project on time and within budget through integrity and dedication, while Dr Verghese Kurien brought about the White Revolution through transparency and ethical practices in the cooperative sector. She said that, such individuals have earned the nation’s respect through their honesty and commitment.
The Vigilance and Enforcement Director General added that being honest but inactive is also a form of negligence. “With the effective use of technology,” she said, “it is possible to provide transparent and citizen-friendly services while minimizing opportunities for corruption.”