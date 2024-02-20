‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ mission to win all 17 LS seats in TS: Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has said that the flag of lotus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the party’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ starting from Tuesday with a mission to win all 17 Parliament seats in Telangana.

Addressing after performing puja at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in the Old City and puja for yatra buses on Monday he said, “We will tour all Assembly constituencies of the State from tomorrow; will continue till March 2. We have come here to seek the blessings of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi.”

Of the five-fold yatra, the Warangal leg will start three days after the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara; the four yatras will start rom Tuesday, he added. The yatra of Komuram Bheem will start from Basara after taking blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma will inaugurate the yatra. It will cover the Adilabad, Nizamabad and Peddapalli Parliament segments. The yatra will cover 1,056 km in 12 days touching 21 Assembly segments.

The Rajarajeswara yatra will pass through the Karimnagar, Chevella, Medak and Zaheerabad LS segments, touching 22 Assembly constituencies covering 1,217 km. Steps are being taken to organise several activities to cover the rest constituencies as well. Union Minister BL Verma will inaugurate yatra at Tandur.

The Bhagyanagar yatra will begin after taking blessings of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. It will cover the Bhongiri, Secundrabad, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri LS segments. Goa CM Pramod Sawant will flag off the yatra.

Reddy said the Kakatiya Bhadrakali yatra is scheduled from February 25 in view of the Sammakka and Saralamma Jatra; it will start from Bhadrachalam; touch 21 Assembly segments in seven days covering 1,015 km, in the Warangal, Mahbubabad and Khammam Parliament segments.

The Krishnamma yatra will begin after performing puja to River Krishna near Krishna village in Maktal constituency. Union Minister Purushottam Rupala will inaugurate the yatra. This leg of yatra will cover the Parliament segments of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda. It will cover 1,440 km enroute touching 21 Assembly constituencies.

He said party’s national leaders will attend the yatra launch on Tuesday. There will be no public meetings; enroute the yatra, road shows, meetings with farmers, unemployed, SHG groups and artisans will be organised.

The yatras starting from five places will cover 5,500 km and meet people in all 17 LS segments touching 114 out of 119 Assembly segments in State. There will be 106 meetings, 102 road shows, 180 receptions and 79 events in the yatra. It will explain to people development, welfare schemes, reforms, decisions taken; programmes that enhanced the country’s image under PM Modi in last 10 years.

The party will also expose the BRS government’s failures and the scandals that rocked in the last seven decades. ‘Both the BRS and Congress are corrupt and family-run parties; there will be no question of any alliance with such parties, Reddy clarified.

He said awareness will be created among farmers how the Centre is supporting them with the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. While the INDIA alliance, led by the Congress, is in a shambles, people are united to bring Modi government back for third time. He appealed to people to strengthen Modi’s leadership and ensure success of yatra.

Earlier, to mark 394th Shivaji Jayanti, Reddy paid floral tributes to statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji near MGBS.

He said eight ports named after Shivaji in Maharashtra have been sent to the UN for UNESCO recognition on behalf of GoI and department of Culture.“Let us take Shivaji Maharaj as an example and work in his spirit so that justice can be done to people of all sections”. He launched BJP Jana Sandesh digital magazine. He released poster and songs related to the yatra.