Vikarabad: HC judge Justice Rajasekhar Reddy prays at Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple

Vikarabad: High Court Judge Justice Rajasekhar Reddy along with Rangareddy District Principal Judge Radharani, 12th Additional District Judge Sudarshan and Vikarabad Junior Civil Judge Swathi Murari Shri visited and offered prayers at Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple on Sunday.

Justice Rajasekhar Reddy said that he prayed for the well-being of people of the State during the times of Covid pandemic.

State Bar Council members, Vikarabad Bar Council members, Vikarabad Additional Collector Motilal, Revenue Divisional Officer Venkata Upender Reddy, Superintendent of Police Narayana, Tahsildar Ravinder, Vikarabad DSP Sanjeeva Rao, CI Rajasekhar, Temple Executive Officer Shekhar Goud and others were present.

