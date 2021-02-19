Vikarabad: Political parties help sought for MLC polls

Vikarabad: District Collector Pausumi Basu on Thursday conducted a meeting to review the upcoming MLC elections to Mahbubnagar- Ranga Reddy- Hyderabad constituency.

The Collector soughtall political parties to cooperate for the elections to be held on March 14. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commissionof India, the notification for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduate MLC elections would be issued on February 16, the nominations would be accepted till February 23 and withdrawal of the nominations would be on February 26.

The Collector, on the occasion, informed that the polling on March 14 would beginat 8 am and continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes would take place on March 17.

Just like Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the MLC elections would also have the ballot box facility only for those affected with Covid-19, the disabled and the elderly over the age of 80.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police Narayana, Additional Collector Mothi Lal, Excise Superintendent Varaprasad and others attended the meeting.