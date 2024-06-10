Vikarabad receives highest rainfall in first week of monsoon

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad district received the highest rainfall with over 85 mm during the initial phases of the monsoon, which had picked up pace in the State.

According to the Met officials, Kashimpur village in Vikarabad received the highest rainfall since the monsoon entered the State on June 3. From June 3 to 9, the State received good rainfall, which is more than what it was during this period in the previous year. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) officials, the State received over 49 mm rainfall (normal 22 mm).

Sitarampatnam in Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the second highest rainfall during the first week of monsoon. There was rain in Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy on Sunday. The IMD forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana.

A yellow alert has been issued with IMD forecasting thunderstorms with rain with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal districts on Monday.