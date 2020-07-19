Villagers in Medak district tie up power staff to pillar over inflated power bills

Upset over inflated power bills, villagers of Muslapur in Alladurgam mandal of Medak district tied up electricity employees to a pillar when they came to collect power bills.

The villagers demanded to resolve the power bill issues and refused to leave them until the higher officials came to the village. The police also arrived at the spot and set the officials free. Meanwhile, higher officials from the electricity department asked the police to file cases against the villagers who dared to tie up the employees. The officials also alleged the villagers thrashed the employees.

It is learned that the villagers got fumed when the officials handed over the huge power bills and threatened to cut the power if the bills are not paid. The villagers alleged that all their businesses were shut due to the crisis and refused to accept the huge power bills.

All the people in the villages are said to have received the bills in thousands and refused to take it. They complained that they have been in loss due to the crisis and were not in a position to pay the power bill.

Meanwhile, the higher officials said that they will issue the power bills to the villagers again after going through their previous meter readings.