Villagers thrash innocent youth to death over rumors of kidnapping kids
In a case of mistaken identity, the villagers in Nizamabad reportedly thrash a youth to death over rumours of him kidnapping the kids.
Hyderabad: In a case of mistaken identity, the villagers in Nizamabad reportedly thrash a youth to death over rumours of him kidnapping the kids. According to the sources, the incident took place on Monday in Nizamabad district. According to police, Raju was a cattle herder from Khanapur village, a suburb of the district. A devout devotee of Mother Durga, he has a habit of worshiping the Goddess in a saree. On Monday, Raju left at half past five in the morning to perform puja at the Bhimarai temple in the town.
The villagers who noticed Raju in this process mistook him for a kidnapper. As he was in a saree, their suspicion was aroused. They caught him and choked him with questions. They beat him with sticks without listening to him saying that he was a herdsman. As he fell unconscious due to the blows, police was informed. However, he died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.
Nizamabad CP Kalmeshwar became serious about the incident. A case of murder has been filed against five of those who attacked Raju. He said that the recent kidnappings there are not related to each other. He also assured that there are no gangs behind them. The children were found were handed over to their parents. He warned that no one should take the law into their hands.