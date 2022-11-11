Vinod dares PM Modi to announce NHs & railway lines to State

Karimnagar: It was sad that the Central government and PMO were not following protocol in PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ramagundam on Saturday to dedicate RFCL to the nation, said State Planning Commission vice-chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar.

It has been a year since the production of urea and other fertilizsers started in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited factory and Modi was visiting Ramgundam only from a political point of view, he said.

He along with Minister Gangula Kamalakar, MLA Rasamai Balakishan, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and ZP Chairperson Vijaya spoke to the media here on Friday. He complained that Chief Minister of the State was not properly invited and he was intentionally prevented from attending the PM's programme was a proof of the narrow mindedness of PM Modi and the Centre.

Vinod Kumar reminded that not following the protocol was not new to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister KCR had also been prevented in the past from examining the production of vaccines in the Indian biotech industry in Hyderabad during the Corona outbreak.

Some people have been spreading misinformation through social media for the past few days that CM KCR was skipping PM Modi's programme and that was not a good practice. The State government has equity in RFCL and was supplying electricity and water to the factory, he said.

Vinod Kumar reminded that the TRS MPs and he fought together in the Parliament to reopen Ramgundam Fertilizer Factory which was closed before Telangana formation.

As a result the Central government along with Engineers India and Fertilizers Factories has restarted the factory under the name of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited. It was not a new factory, but the factory that was closed had resumed production a year ago, he said.

Vinod Kumar demanded Modi announce all the national highways due to Telangana and Manugur via Bhupalapalli Medaram railway line during his visit to Ramagundam. He wanted the local MP, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to put pressure on the Centre in that direction.