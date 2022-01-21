Vinod Kumar writes to Railway Minister, alleging injustice to TS

Hyderabad: Alleging injustice to Telangana in implementation of railway projects, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday gave a list of pending projects for approval and sought to know how many more years the 'step-motherly' treatment to the State would continue.

Kumar wrote a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnavalleging step-motherly treatment towards Telangana. He said while the road connectivity within the State had improved tremendously under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's rule, unfortunately rail connectivity has not improved at all.

He said in the past seven years, the Centre never prioritised the State needs in any of its railway budgets so far. The joint venture railway projects with the State government, taken up with much enthusiasm have not moved much. There are also other projects where detailed surveys were done but work did not begin. Since the State formation, the Kothapalli- Manoharabad railway line was the only project that has taken off and was being implemented with major support from the State government in terms of free land provision as well as one-third cost contribution.

The TRS leader listed the pending projects and urged the minister to expedite them. The projects include: Updation of Gadwal-Macherla ( 184.20 km), Maulali- Bhongir ( 38 km), Maulali- Ghatkesar ( 12.8 km), Ghatkesar- Bhongir ( 25.2 km), Kachiguda- Chityal ( 87 km), Gadchendur- Adilabad ( 70.19 km), Krishna- Vikarabad ( 121.7 km), Jaggayapet- Miryalaguda ( 36.70 km), Pagidipalli- Shankarpalli ( 110 km), Patancheru- Adilabad ( 316.77 km), Pandurangapuram- Bhadrachalam town ( 13 km), Secunderabad- Zaheerabad ( 63.5 km), Vishnupuram- Vinukonda( 66 km), Karimnagar - Hasanparthi ( 62 km), updating survey between Kothagudem- Kothapalli (81.57 km), Mahbubnagar- Gooty( 213.41 km), Secunderabad- Madikhed- Adilabad (383.01 km), third line between Secunderabad- Kazipet ( 85.48 km), Ghanpur- Suryapet via Palakurti ( 91.7 km), Bodhan- Latur Road ( 134.55 km), Bye-pass line at Vikarabad (2.6 km), Yawatmal- Adilabad via Ghantigi (125.5 km), Updation of new line between Adilabad- Armoor (136 km), Electrification between Guntur- Bibinagar (239.km).