Violation of lockdown rules: BJP questions Telangana government apathy

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and the State government for failing on several counts in containing the spread of the COVID-19.

Sanjay Kumar who has taken charge as the state president here on Wednesday asked KCR whether he was the chief minister of the State or is he sharing it with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and both are running Telangana.

He asked chief minister to stop his minority appeasement vote bank politics and demanded to take stringent measure against those violating the lockdown regulations and moving freely in the old city in Hyderabad, and elsewhere in the State.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking along with every section of the country in the fight against COVID-19. And, it set an example for the whole world.