Virology lab inaugurated in Kakatiya medical college in Warangal

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod inaugurated virology lab at Kakatiya medical college in Warangal on Friday. The lab will be utilized to conduct coronavirus tests for the people of Khammam and erstwhile Warangal district.

Meanwhile, the central biotechnology department has accorded permission to Hyderabad Central University to hold coronavirus tests. The university will be available for tests from April 20 at biosafety level-3 lab.

The state government is enhancing the coronavirus testing labs in the view of the rising cases. On Thursday, health minister Eatala Rajender said that the government is going to increase the capacity of the labs to hold more number of tests in a day.

The government also intensified its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus by procuring 10 lakh PPE kits, N95 masks, goggles and medical equipment. PPE kits and the masks will be given to the medical staff across the state.