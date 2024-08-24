Live
Just In
Vishnuvardhan Reddy is new Chairman of MBNR DCCB
Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy from Wanaparthy was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Joint Mahbubnagar District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) on Friday
Mahabubnagar: Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy from Wanaparthy was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Joint Mahbubnagar District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) on Friday. The election, held under the supervision of election management officer Titus Paul, concluded with the formal handover of the appointment letter to Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Friday.
The event saw participation from key political personalities and bank directors from across various districts of Palamuru region, who extended their congratulations to the newly elected chairman.
Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in his acceptance speech, expressed his commitment to the development of the bank, emphasising his focus on the welfare of farmers. He assured that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the bank would see significant progress under his leadership. Earlier, there were apprehensions of stiff competition from existing directors, majority of whom represented from the BRS party. However, the Congress had managed to get Vishnuvardhan Reddy, the senior most leader from Kollapur constituency, who had unsuccessfully contested as MLA twice and now has been unanimously elected as DCCB chairman.