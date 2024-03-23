  • Menu
Vishweshwar highlights Modi govt's achievements

Vishweshwar highlights Modi govt’s achievements
Rangareddy: BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy rallied support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for national development during a gathering organised by various Marwadi Sangha Samaj in Tandur.

Rangareddy: BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy rallied support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for national development during a gathering organised by various Marwadi Sangha Samaj in Tandur.

Emphasising the importance of unity behind Modi's leadership, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called upon the people to cast their votes in favor of

the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the betterment of the nation and to uphold Dharma.

Addressing the audience, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy highlighted the strides made by India under Narendra Modi's governance over the past eight years, citing advancements across various sectors.

He lauded the implementation of numerous welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the underprivileged sections of society. Expressing confidence in BJP's victory in the Chevella Parliament constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy urged voters to reject the appeals of Congress and BRS leaders, emphasizing the need for continued support to BJP for sustained progress.

