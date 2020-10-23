VIT donates Rs 1 crore to CMRF for flood relief work

Hyderabad: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has come forward to donate Rs 1 crore towards Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of rain-affected in the State. The VIT has decided to contribute its mite to the TS during the crisis, said VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan.

A demand draft for Rs 1 crore was handed over to Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. Viswanathan said that VIT has contributed to the Telangana CMRF as it wanted to help the State government in its efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to people affected by heavy rains and floods in the State.

"VIT stands by Telangana government, which is ably tackling the situation on war footing. We hope the State will return to normalcy quickly," he said. Registrar of VIT-AP University Dr CLV Sivakumar handed over the demand draft to Minister KT Rama in Hyderabad.