Voluntary organisations to provide free transport to voters

Hyderabad: To increase public participation on the polling day, various voluntary organisations, private transport unions and the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations have come up with initiatives, including free transport facilities for the needy. Their representatives will assist voters near the polling stations.

On humanitarian grounds, many voluntary organisations, members of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union have come up with varied initiatives to guide and support voters on November 30. They include members of the Youngistaan Foundation and Social Democratic Forum, who encouraged citizens, especially young voters, to register their names in electoral roles last month.

Through social media platforms these organisations have also encouraged people to come out and vote on the day of polling. Along with this members of Youngistaan Foundation have planned to assist voters to locate their polling stations and to find their names on the rolls. Many private schools in city have planned to organise a massive campaign on spreading awareness on voting rights on Wednesday.

Shaik Salauddin, founder-president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, says, “On humanitarian grounds, we members of TGPWU have planned to provide free transport facilities to needy, especially senior citizens, to reach the polling booths. In view of the low voter turnout in the last three Assembly elections, especially in constituencies of Greater Hyderabad which recorded between 40-55%, we have planned to provide free transport, like what Rapido will be doing. We plan to deploy around 250 cabs, 120 autos and 1,200 bikes. We have already taken the list from the Election Commission office. We have already contacted them and will be providing free transport where it is required.”

Says B T Srinivasan, general secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, “This year we want more citizens of Hyderabad should come out and vote. We plan to assist voters on the polling day. Voter Assistance Booths will be established at all polling stations, in the presence of the booth- level officers. A member of RWA will be present to assist them. Apart from this we plan to provide free transport assistants who need help. We ourselves plan to drop them at the polling booths. ”