  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vote Congress to power, urges Revanth Reddy in Adilabad

Vote Congress to power, urges Revanth Reddy in Adilabad
x
Highlights

Says if voted to power, Congress will provide 2,500 to every woman through the Mahalakshmi scheme every month

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana state even though she knew that her party would suffer politically. He participated in the Congress Vijayabheri Sabha organized in Adilabad District Booth. Speaking on this occasion, he said that if the Congress party wins the assembly elections, the district will be kept on the path of development.

He alleged that KCR did not visit the families of the students who committed suicide for Telangana. If Congress come to power, they will implement the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi, he said. He said that he will take the responsibility of making the booth a revenue division by December 31.

The TPCC chief announced that if the Congress party comes to power, it will provide 24-hour free electricity. Through the Mahalakshmi scheme, every woman will be given Rs.2,500 per month. He said that the price of a gas cylinder used to be Rs.400 during the Congress regime, but now it has increased to Rs.1000. If the Congress party wins in Bodh constituency, they will establish a government degree college. Revanth Reddy said that he will adopt Adilabad district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X