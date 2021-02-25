Vote for me to teach lesson to KCR: Prof Kodandaram

Nalgonda: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president and party MLC candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency Prof Kodandaram urged graduates to give him a chance to repel undemocratic policies of the TRS government.

On Wednesday, he conducted election campaign in Nalgonda town and met the employees working in various government offices, colleges and private educational institutions. He urged them to give him first preference vote in the forthcoming Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate elections and to become their voice in the legislative council.

He alleged that the State was pushed into debts due to the wrong policies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family ruling and all contract works have been assigning to Andhra contractors for kickbacks. He called upon graduate voters of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal that this is the right time to teach a befitting lesson to CM KCR and his family members through their votes. Kodandaram was accompanied by party district president Gopal Reddy, general secretary Sridhar, district Student Jana Samithi president Dheeravath Veera Nayak, Youth Samiti president Ashappa, Rangareddy district youth committee leaders and others during his election campaign in Nalgonda.