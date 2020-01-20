Vote freely, fairly: Collector Krishna Bhaskar

Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar called on everyone to exercise their franchise freely and fairly.



He inaugurated a vehicle meant for creating awareness among the voters about their right to vote and to motivate them to cast their vote without fail, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that everyone, who has been registered as voter, should exercise their right to vote in the municipal elections. He suggested them not to misuse their precious vote, which will decide the progress of the city, State and country. 'It is the right of every citizen to cast their vote in a democratic country. It is our duty as a citizen.' He asked the voters not only to exercise their right to vote but also to encourage others to do so in their neighbourhood.

He told call tollfree number 1950 and helpline 9398684240 set up at Karimnagar Collectorate to clarify their doubts. The voters can download their voter slips at https://tsec.gov.in. He also told the voters to carry identity card along with the voter slip.

The Collector released pamphlets on voter awareness. Later he participated in voter awareness rally organised by the municipality from the municipal office to the intersection of Dr BR Ambedkar statue.

Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, Town Planning Officer Ansar and others were present at the programme.