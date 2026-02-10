Voting for Cong will increase sufferings: Jagadish to voters

Suryapet: Calling upon voters to teach Congress a fitting lesson BRS leader Jagadish Reddy urged people to use their vote as a weapon. He appealed to voters to elect BRS candidates in all wards by voting for the ‘car’ symbol, asserting that Suryapet’s people are politically conscious and ready to reaffirm their support for development. The BRS organised a massive public rally and roadshow, drawing large crowds from across the municipality.

The rally began at Tallagadda and passed through key locations including Court Chowrasta, Pool Centre, PSR Chowrasta, Raghava Plaza, Vanijya Bhavan Centre, Shankar Vilas, Gandhi Statue and the New Bus Stand. Addressing the road show, Jagadish Reddy warned the people that voting for Congress again would only increase their suffering. He alleged that, as predicted by former Chief Minister KCR, the state has slipped back to pre-2014 conditions under Congress rule. He asked people to reflect on what benefits they had received during the last two years of Congress governance.

Accusing the Chief Minister and his cabinet of corruption, Jagadish Reddy claimed ministers were exposing each other due to internal conflicts. He alleged that Congress leaders were indulging in scandals instead of governance and were even making baseless allegations against IAS and IPS officers. He termed the Congress rule as anarchic and anti-development.

The MLA alleged that Congress returned sanctioned funds meant for Suryapet’s development, including Rs 25 crore each for sports school and stadium development, women’s polytechnic and hostel buildings, Rs 50 crore for Bhanu Puri Kala Bharati, Rs 50 crore from the CM Special Development Fund, and Rs 25 crore for skill development. He said this exposed Congress’ lack of commitment towards public welfare.