Voting for graduates' MLC election begins in Telangana

Voting for graduates MLC election begins in Telangana
Voting for graduates' MLC election begins in Telangana

Highlights

Voting for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency began at 8 pm today.

Voting for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency began at 8 pm today. It will be continued till 4 pm.

Around 1,530 polling centres were set up and 7,560 staff was deployed in the two constituencies at the polling centre. As many as 5,31,268 voters from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency and 5,05,565 from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda will exercise their vote in the election.

In the view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, voters without mask will not be allowed into the polling centre. Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said that sanitizers have been made available at the polling centres for the voters.

"COVID-19 patients, elderly and disables persons can vote through postal ballot," he said.

