Wanaparthy: Advocating for election transparency

Wanaparthy: In a statement to the media on Monday, District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar emphasised the importance of using the C Whistle App to maintain transparency during elections. He encouraged all residents to utilise this app to report any instances of voter enticement, intimidation, or coercion within the district.

Collector Pawar assured that any complaint submitted through the Whistle app would be addressed within 100 minutes of receipt.

“The Election Commission has taken steps to put the power of the C Whistle app into the hands of the people, allowing anyone with an Android mobile device to easily download the app from the Play Store. To report an issue, individuals are advised to activate their phone’s camera, capture photos or videos, and send it through the app,” he said.

It is worth noting that the identity of complainants will remain confidential. The Collector stressed that the app is safe and straightforward, except for the limitation that complaints must be submitted in English, not Telugu.