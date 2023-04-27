Wanaparthy: Agri Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy takes part in Palle Nidra programme

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy launched the Palle Nidra programme as part of his people to people contact in rural areas to know their problems and resolve them then and there.

The minister visited Gunta Thanda in Appaipally village on Wednesday and inspected the BT road constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore from Appaipally to Gunta Thanda.

While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that soon after formation of new state of Telangana, each and every household and door stepin Telangana State has been benefited with one or the other government schemes. He stressed that particularly the rural villages across Telangana have transformed completely and have emerged as ideal examples for cleanliness and greenery in the entire country and have even bagged National level awards.

He said that this transformation of Telangana into a golden Telangana was possible only because of the planned and able administration of Chief Minister KCR. "We are effectively solving problems with rural development and urban development. With the construction of Vaikunthadhams, CC Roads and drains the long-standing sewage problem in the villages has been removed," said the Minister.

Niranjan Reddy visited various villages and Thandals under Appayapalli as part of the Pallenidra and enquired about the problems of the people and laid the foundation stone for many development works.