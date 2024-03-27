Wanaparthy: Corruption plagues paddy distribution

Wanaparthy: The Civil Supplies department in Velgonda and Panagal is under scrutiny as lakhs of paddy bags are reportedly being diverted to rice millers, exposing rampant corruption. Despite directives from the Collector’s office, officials allegedly overlook irregularities, leading to substantial gains for both officials and millers.

A nexus between officials and millers persists across political affiliations resulting in a lack of paddy supply to the FCI since 2019-20. The department’s inefficiency has also led to numerous rice mills being flagged as defaulters by February 29. Millers exploit loopholes, such as falsified transfer claims, and manipulate allotments to profit unlawfully. Despite occasional scapegoating, many offenders evade consequences due to collusion with corrupt officials.

An example of the clout the rice millers enjoy is reflected in the rise of a person who took on lease a small rice mill in Velgonda village two years back. Using his contacts and by bribing the department officials he got allotment over the mill’s capacity. He managed to sell paddy on the sly to Karnataka and Maharashtra and earn crores; he recently purchased two rice mills in a village in Panagal mandal for Rs.4.5 crore, throwing a challenge to the department officials. This has surprised some honest rice millers.

Moreover, some millers resort to acquiring rice from other districts to meet state quotas, disregarding directives from the Collector’s office.

The situation demands urgent action from authorities to curb malpractice and restore integrity to paddy distribution in the region.