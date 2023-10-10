Wanaparthy district gears up for elections

Wanaparthy: In the wake of the announcement for State Assembly Election’s date, District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar has issued strict directives to officials regarding the enforcement of the ‘Model Code of Conduct’.

The TS State Election is scheduled for November 30 and the counting of votes will be on December 3. In this regard, a meeting convened at the Prajavani Hall on Monday afternoon brought together officials at the district level. During the meeting, Collector Pawar recommended that the Election Commission seek prior permission for any inauguration ceremonies. He said that the notification will be issued on November 3, acceptance of nominations till 10th, and withdrawal of nominations on the 15th. “The election process will be completed by December 5,” he said.

“Additional Collector Revenue Tirupati Rao will be responsible as Returning Officer for Wanaparthy Constituency and nomination process will be held in front of IDOC building,” said Pawar. Given that employees fall under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission, they were instructed to carry out their duties with utmost care. “In the initial 24 hours following this directive, any unauthorised wall writings or poster cutouts within government offices must be promptly removed, and a detailed report submitted,” directed Pawar. He said that the Election Commission has banned government-funded advertisements and releases through newspapers. “Any objectionable photos will be removed from the district website as well,” he said.

Mandal Praja Parishad officials, municipal commissioners, and tehsildars have been instructed to take swift action in addressing this issue. Notably, reports at the 24-hour, 48-hour, and 72-hour marks must be submitted in accordance with the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission.

Moreover, government department officials have been tasked with the immediate removal of unauthorised posters, cutouts, or any materials displayed on public properties without permission.

It has been communicated that government employees will not be granted leave from the day of the election announcement until the conclusion of the election process. The Collector explained that public representatives or voters can register complains about violations of the election code of conduct through the C-Whistle app or compliant monitoring cell or 1950 in the district office. “Those found negligent would face legal action,” he said.

This significant meeting was attended by RDO Padmavati and various district officials.