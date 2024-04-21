Wanaparthy: Don’t want BRS leaders in party, say Cong activists

Wanaparthy : Mandal Congress Party activists in Wanaparthy voiced their discontent at a press meet held on Saturday, expressing their objection to the inclusion of leaders from the BRS party within the Congress ranks.

The joint Pebbair Mandal Congress Party leaders spearheaded the gathering, with Dayakar Reddy addressing the attendees. Reddy lamented the recent trend of BRS party members joining the Congress, highlighting the challenges faced by dedicated party workers who have supported the Congress cause.



“It’s disheartening to witness leaders from the BRS party donning Congress scarves, especially after enduring insults and hardships from them during our years in opposition,” remarked Reddy. He underscored the detrimental impact of such alliances on the party’s integrity and questioned the motives behind these affiliations.



Similarly, J Ashanna, the General Secretary of the SC Cell in Srirangapur Mandal Congress Party, echoed these sentiments, citing ongoing legal battles and opposition from BRS leaders. He said that the efforts of Congress workers in securing victories without external support were beneficial and criticised the move to embrace former adversaries.



“We won 64 MLA without their support. Can’t we win 14 MP seats now?” Ashanna questioned, urging Dr G Chinnareddy, the vice-president of the Planning Committee and local MLA Thudi Meghareddy to sit together and talk the matter out.



“Otherwise, we have been in the opposition for ten years and have been involved in many cases. We are not afraid of cases. We will go to any extent; we are ready to go to jail,” he said.



Among those in attendance were district SC Cell ex-president, district youth Congress leader Gandham Ranjith Kumar, Pebbair Town SC Cell Secretary Dupam Sarvesh, Pebbair Mandal SC Cell Chief Secretary D Venkatesh, and other Youth Congress presidents.