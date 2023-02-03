  • Menu
Wanaparthy: Eidamma Mata Jatara Mahotsav

Rangineni Abhilash Rao
Rangineni Abhilash Rao 

Wanaparthy: Telangana PCC general secretary Rangineni Abhilash Rao on Wednesday participated in Eidamma Mata Jatara Mahotsav in the Panagal mandal centre.

Rao was warmly welcomed by members of the temple committee and the party leaders.

He offered special prayers to Eidamma wishing for unity among farmers, people and dairy farmers of Kollapur constituency and their good health and eternal happiness.

Party mandal presidents, Youth Congress leaders and activists were present.

