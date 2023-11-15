Live
Wanaparthy: Election review meeting held
Wanaparthy: The District General Observer Somesh Mishra conducted a review meeting in the presence of District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar and Election Expenditure Inspector, Rajendra Singh on Tuesday. In this regard, he said that all concerned nodal officers should work in coordination for the smooth conduct of elections. Mishra ordered officials to ensure that all basic facilities are available in the election polling centres.
He suggested to conduct voter awareness programmes so that the turnout this time can be higher than the last election. In addition, Rajendra Singh directed officials to pay close attention to the daily transactions of liquor sales and stocks.
“Attention should be paid to suspicious goods or supplies transported in any unknown vehicles,” he said.